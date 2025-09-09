Image Credit : instagram

Race

Saif Ali Khan's role in the 2008 film 'Race' was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but when he rejected it, the makers cast Saif. People liked this film a lot.

Sooryavansham

The film 'Sooryavansham' was released in 1999. The makers first offered Amitabh Bachchan's role of Bhanu Pratap to Akshay Kumar, but he did not want to play a role older than his age, due to which he rejected it. This film flopped in theaters, but proved to be a big hit on TV.