Baazigar to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 5 blockbuster movies REJECTED by Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has rejected several hit films in his career. Let's find out how these films performed at the box office and why Akshay rejected them.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 58th birthday on September 9. He made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film 'Saugandh'. After this, he worked in many hit films. However, during this time he also rejected offers for several films, which proved to be big hits after their release. So let's know about them.
Films Rejected by Akshay Kumar
- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar was in the lead role in the film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', released in 2013. However, this film was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but he rejected it. He had said that he did not want to work in any sports drama film, due to which he took this decision. Let us tell you that this film was based on the life of Milkha Singh and proved to be a super hit.
- Baazigar
Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the lead role in the 1993 film 'Baazigar'. However, this film was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but he did not want to play the role of a villain. Because of this he rejected it. This film proved to be a big hit.
- Race
Saif Ali Khan's role in the 2008 film 'Race' was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but when he rejected it, the makers cast Saif. People liked this film a lot.
- Sooryavansham
The film 'Sooryavansham' was released in 1999. The makers first offered Amitabh Bachchan's role of Bhanu Pratap to Akshay Kumar, but he did not want to play a role older than his age, due to which he rejected it. This film flopped in theaters, but proved to be a big hit on TV.
- Welcome Back
The 2015 film 'Welcome Back' is also included in this list. Akshay Kumar did not like the story of this film, due to which he refused to work in it. This film was successful at the box office.
- Hollywood Film
A Hollywood film is also included in this list. He got an offer to work with Dwayne Johnson, but he rejected it. He did not give any specific reason behind this.