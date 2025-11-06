- Home
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: 'Baahubali: The Epic' had a strong earning on its sixth day too. The Telugu version had a 13.25% occupancy. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty
Direction
Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'Baahubali: The Epic' is a re-edited version of the two original films. It earned an estimated ₹28.15 crore in its first 5 days. Here's the day 6 collection.
Wednesday Estimates
On Wednesday, Baahubali: The Epic had a total Telugu occupancy of 13.25%. Morning shows were at 11.89%, afternoon at 16.33%, and evening at 11.52%. Night show data is still awaited.
Monday
'Baahubali The Epic' collected ₹1.85 crore on Monday and ₹1.95 crore on Tuesday. On day six, it earned about ₹1.03 crore, bringing its total to ₹29.28 Cr.
Baahubali The Epic
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Arka Media Works, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.
About the Film
'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released in 2015, and its sequel, 'The Conclusion', in 2017. Both films were massive blockbusters that drew huge crowds to theaters.