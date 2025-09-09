- Home
Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4 continues its box office run as day 4 earnings come in, revealing the film’s latest single-day collection along with its total worldwide box office tally so far.
Sajid Nadiadwala's production hasn't seen the expected weekend response for Baaghi 4, despite his mastery of the action genre. Many action movies under his banner have been superhits. Baaghi 4 released on September 5th. Its 4-day earnings are below average.
According to the latest box office updates on Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 had an average performance in its first three days, earning an estimated ₹31.25 crore in India. Here's the fourth-day box office collection and occupancy.
Baaghi 4 hasn't yet matched its first-day earnings. The film earned ₹12 crore on Friday and ₹9.25 crore on Saturday.
On Sunday, the film earned just ₹10 crore. On its first working day, Monday, the movie took a nosedive, earning only ₹2.92 crore. While this figure might increase slightly, it's unlikely to reach ₹3 crore. The total 4-day initial earnings are ₹34.17 crore.
On Monday, September 8, 2025, Baaghi 4 had a total Hindi occupancy of 12.73%. Morning shows: 7.59%, afternoon shows: 13.92%, evening shows: 16.68%.
