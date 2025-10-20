Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: 10 Photos To Welcome Lord Ram; Check
Deepotsav in Ayodhya: On the night of Chhoti Diwali, the city of Ayodhya was lit up with lamps. During this time, more than 2.6 million earthen lamps were lit on 56 ghats along the Saryu River, accompanied by a laser show
Gleaming lamps on the 56 ghats of Saryu
Over 2.6 million earthen lamps glowing on 56 ghats along the Saryu River with a laser show during the grand Deepotsav celebration on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on Sunday.
2 World Records set at Deepotsav
Two world records were set during Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya. The first was lighting over 2.6 million earthen lamps, and the second was 2,128 people performing aarti together.
Grand Ram Mandir bathed in light before Diwali
Just before Diwali, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was specially illuminated. The temple was bathed in colorful lights. This sight is truly captivating.
Laser show in the Ayodhya sky
During Deepotsav, the divine acts of Lord Shri Ram were also depicted in the Ayodhya sky through a laser show.
Drone view of Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat
The Guinness World Records team counted the burning lamps using drones and then confirmed its inclusion as a world record.
22 tableaus related to Lord Ram shown in the procession
Earlier on Sunday, on the occasion of Deepotsav and Chhoti Diwali, a grand procession was taken out in Ayodhya, featuring 22 tableaus.
7 Kandas of Ramayana depicted in the tableau procession
The procession depicted Lord Ram's journey through the seven chapters of the Ramayana: Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sundarakanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda.
Yogi performs aarti at Saryu Ghat
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the aarti at Saryu Ghat before Deepotsav.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during Mother Saryu's aarti
Yogi Adityanath said, 'On the holy occasion of the divine and grand 'Deepotsav-2025,' I had the privilege of performing the aarti of Mother Saryu in Shri Ayodhya Dham.'
Yogi Adityanath wishes for happiness, prosperity, and well-being
Sharing photos of the Saryu aarti on his X handle, Yogi Adityanath wrote, 'May Mother Saryu pave the way for happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life.'