In a strong and fearless response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty urged the citizens to spend their next holidays in the state to promote tourism and show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

While talking to the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, Suniel urged the Indian citizens to plan their next holiday in Kashmir and nowhere else.

"Hume nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hah, hume ye decide krna hah ki aaj se humaari agli chutti jo hogi, voh kashmir me hi hogi aur kahi nhi hogi. Unko ye dikhana hahi ki hume darr nhi hai, aur vakayi me darr nhi hai (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared)," said Suniel Shetty.

The 'Dhadkan' actor further shared that he called the authorities and said that he is willing to visit Kashmir as a tourist or artist if required.

"Maine khud phone kr ke bola hai ki agar kal aapko lagta hai ki hume vhaa aana hah, tourist ke haisiyat se ya artist ki haisiyat se hume vha shooting krna hai ya ghoomne jaana hai, hum aayenge. (I myself called them and said that if you want us to come there as tourist or as an artist for shooting, we will come)," added Suniel Shetty.

The actor also called for unity among the citizens during the media interaction.

"Right now, we need to stay united. Those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, without falling for their manipulation, we must come together and show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours. That's why the army, the leaders, everyone is involved in this effort," said Suniel Shetty.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack.