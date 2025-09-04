- Home
- Entertainment
- Avatar 2 Returns: Limited 3D Re-Release on THIS Date Ahead of Avatar 3's Big Premiere
Avatar 2 Returns: Limited 3D Re-Release on THIS Date Ahead of Avatar 3's Big Premiere
Avatar 2 Re-Release: After raking in over ₹18,000 crore globally, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is coming back to theaters. What's the twist in this re-release?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Re-release of the ₹18,000 Crore Grossing Movie
Re-releases are trending globally. From Tollywood to Hollywood, blockbuster hits are being re-released in theaters, delighting fans and generating substantial revenue.
In this context, a film that grossed over ₹18,000 crore worldwide and became a box office hit is now returning to theaters. This re-release will offer audiences a 3D theatrical experience, transporting them back to its magical world. So, which movie is it? And when is it being re-released?
Avatar 2 Re-release
It's none other than ‘Avatar 2’ (Avatar: The Way of Water), which grossed over ₹18,000 crore worldwide, that's being considered for re-release. This magical movie is the brainchild of Bollywood director James Cameron. He has given Hollywood historical blockbusters like Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar 2, earning a special place in film history. He has rewritten world cinema history with the Avatar series.
When is the Re-release?
With its visual effects, modern technology, and thrilling storyline, Avatar: The Way of Water captivated audiences. It not only rocked the box office but also won numerous global awards and accolades. Avatar: The Way of Water is re-releasing in theaters worldwide on October 2nd.
The twist? It's a limited 3D-only release for just one week. It's also noteworthy that this re-release is happening before the release of Avatar 3. The film is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.
‘Avatar 2’ Story
‘Avatar 2’ is directed by renowned Hollywood director James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, the sequel also features ‘Titanic’ heroine Kate Winslet. The movie was released in theaters on December 16, 2022.
In the first part, James Cameron created the wondrous world of ‘Pandora,’ showcasing the ‘Na’vi’ tribe and the conflict arising from human intervention. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), following orders, enters a Na’vi body as part of the Avatar program.
Action, love, family, and revenge are the central themes. The love story between Jake and Neytiri resonated deeply with audiences. Ultimately, Jake chooses to remain permanently in his Avatar form, protecting Pandora.
In Avatar 2, Jake and Neytiri are parents. The new installment features the wonders of the ocean, new battles, and the adventures of Jake's family. The trailer suggests a love story for Jake Sully's son as well. The film was made on a budget of ₹3,000 crore.
‘Avatar 2’ Records at the Global Box Office
Avatar 2 grossed $2.2433 billion (approximately ₹18,000 crore) worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies globally. Released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, it created a tsunami at the Indian box office, collecting over ₹293 crore.
Avatar 2 ranks among the highest-grossing films worldwide. James Cameron's ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avatar 2,’ and ‘Titanic’ are all on the list of the highest-grossing films globally. Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated for release on December 19, 2025. The planned re-release of Avatar 2 adds another twist.