‘Avatar 2’ is directed by renowned Hollywood director James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, the sequel also features ‘Titanic’ heroine Kate Winslet. The movie was released in theaters on December 16, 2022.

In the first part, James Cameron created the wondrous world of ‘Pandora,’ showcasing the ‘Na’vi’ tribe and the conflict arising from human intervention. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), following orders, enters a Na’vi body as part of the Avatar program.

Action, love, family, and revenge are the central themes. The love story between Jake and Neytiri resonated deeply with audiences. Ultimately, Jake chooses to remain permanently in his Avatar form, protecting Pandora.

In Avatar 2, Jake and Neytiri are parents. The new installment features the wonders of the ocean, new battles, and the adventures of Jake's family. The trailer suggests a love story for Jake Sully's son as well. The film was made on a budget of ₹3,000 crore.