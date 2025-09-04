"Avatar: The Way of Water" returns to Indian theaters on October 2, 2025, for a one-week re-release, preceding the US release

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to bring back the magic of Pandora.

As announced by 20th Century Studios, the Oscar-winning film will return to the Indian theatres for a re-release on October 2, 2025, further building up the anticipation for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

One of the highest-grossing films, the sequel will be screened for a limited one-week period, promising to offer audiences an immersive opportunity to rediscover its breathtaking underwater landscapes and the heartfelt story of the Sully family on the big screen.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was originally released in December 2022, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India and a global phenomenon.

It also won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

The film features Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the lead as Jake Sully and Neytiri, alongside Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Kate Winslet (Ronal) and Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch).

The Indian re-release will take place a day ahead of the US release.

Meanwhile, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the franchise's third title, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. The trailer of the film was unveiled in July, marking the debut of a new group called the Ash People.

It will follow Jake Sully's family and the Metkayina joining forces against Varang and her fiery forces.

Besides Worthington and Saldana, the returning cast members are Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, among others.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 19, 2025.

As confirmed by James Cameron, 'Fire and Ash' will be longer than the previous instalment. The filmmaker presently has five Avatar films in plans, with Avatar 4 set for December 2029 and the fifth part for December 2031. (ANI)