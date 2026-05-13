The trailer for 'Athiradi' is out, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph as college rivals clashing over a fest. Directed by 'Minnal Murali' writer Arun Anirudhan, the film blends action, comedy, and romance, and is set for a May 14 release.

'Athiradi' Trailer Released

The makers of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph starrer 'Athiradi' have finally released the trailer of the movie, offering a glimpse into the clash of college rivals over the revival of a fest. The film is helmed by debut director Arun Anirudhan, who is known for writing the script of Minnal Murali, which was a hit at the box office in 2021. The film is slated to release on May 14.

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According to the trailer, the film revolves around the return of a popular college fest. The video introduces Basil Joseph as Samkutty, a student determined to bring the event back to impress his crush, Riya Shibu, in the film. The movie takes a tragic turn when Basil Joseph crosses paths with Tovino Thomas's character, a goon who often beats his enemies while singing a song. What begins as a clash of egos soon escalates into a larger conflict, igniting the chain of events that blends action, comedy, romance and campus fights.

Tovino Thomas shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basil ⚡Joseph (@ibasiljoseph) Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Riya Shibu as the supporting cast.

Tovino Thomas's Next 'Gracia El Clasico'

Tovino will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Gracia El Clasico'. He, along with actress Nazriya Nazim, unveiled the title of the movie at Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou. Taking to their Instagram, Tovino and Nazriya shared the title poster of their upcoming Malayalam movie. The duo were seen holding the poster during the Barcelona and Real Madrid final on Sunday.

The film is directed by Muhsin Parari, marking his return to direction after his debut directorial 'KL 10 Patthu'. The screenplay is written jointly by Muhsin and Zakariya Mohammed, best known for directing Sudani from Nigeria. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya, a pairing that has already generated curiosity among audiences online. (ANI)