Athiradi is a multi-starrer film featuring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in central roles. The movie is directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan.

There are a few actors who get the 'boy next door' image. They make you feel like they could be your friend, relative, or cousin. Basil Joseph is one such actor. Basil Joseph, who is moving forward with directing and acting, often has his posts and Tovino Thomas's replies to them go viral. But this time, it's Naslen's reply to Basil's post that has gone viral.

Athiradi New Look

The other day, Basil shared his look from the new movie 'Athiradi'. The star was in a very stylish, classy look. Naslen soon followed with a comment. 'Is this a plan to sideline us? This is a betrayal,' was Naslen's comment. This comment has received around thirty thousand (30,800) likes. Sandeep Pradeep also commented. 'Why don't you just go direct the film?' was Sandeep's comment. 'Your (Naslen's) and that Sandeep's arrogance is getting a bit much, I'll sort you out,' was Basil's reply. Tovino Thomas's comment also arrived. 'You are his main target. We can't let him grow anymore,' wrote Tovino.

Other stars have also commented on the photo. 'Quite the young man,' is Nikhila Vimal's comment. 'Oh my, what a scene, son..,' wrote Antony Varghese. 'You nailed it, dear. C'mon dude,' commented Nazriya. With such fun comments and replies, Basil's 'Athiradi' look has gone viral. The photo has received one million likes on Instagram.

