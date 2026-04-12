Asha Bhosle wasn’t just a singer—she was a phenomenon who redefined Indian music across decades. Recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in history, she reportedly sang over 11,000 songs, with some estimates crossing 12,000.

Her voice transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries, with recordings in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Russian, and more. Whether it was classical compositions, romantic melodies, ghazals, or bold cabaret numbers, Asha Bhosle brought a distinct charm to every genre she touched, making her one of the most versatile artists India has ever produced.