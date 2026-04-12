Asha Bhosle Death: Shraddha Kapoor Has THIS Relationship With The Legend; Read On
Asha Bhosle Death: Not many people know that one of Bollywood's biggest superstars is related to the legendary Asha Bhosle. Her father is also famous for playing scary villains in movies. Let's tell you all about this superhit heroine
Asha Bhosle
The original report claimed that legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving everyone emotional. She ruled the hearts of every generation with her iconic voice. Asha ji came from a family of legends; her sister was the great Lata Mangeshkar and her husband was the famous music composer RD Burman.
Shraddha Kapoor is Asha Tai's Grand-niece
While people are talking about her granddaughter, Janai Bhosle, who is praised for her beauty and voice, very few know that a hit Bollywood heroine is also her grand-niece. Yes, we are talking about Shraddha Kapoor, who is related to Asha Bhosle, even if it's a distant connection.
Shraddha Kapoor's mother is the link to Asha Bhosle's family
Here's the connection: Shraddha Kapoor's mother is Shivangi Kolhapure. Shivangi's father, Pandharinath Kolhapure, was the nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar. This made him the maternal cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Because of this family link, Shraddha Kapoor is considered Asha Bhosle's grand-niece.
Shraddha Kapoor has been giving hit after hit
For the record, Asha Bhosle sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages in her career. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor started her career in 2010 with the film 'Teen Patti'. After that, she has appeared in hit movies like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain', 'Baaghi', 'ABCD 2', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Stree', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and 'Stree 2'.
ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Singer Remains A Guinness Record Holder For THIS Extraordinary Feat
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