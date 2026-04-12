Iconic singer Asha Bhosle died at 92 in a Mumbai hospital from multi-organ failure. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav paid tribute, calling her demise a 'huge loss to music'. Final rites will be held at Shivaji Park after public respects at her residence.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to the iconic artist and veteran singer Asha Bhosle on the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "She was a renowned personality in the world of music. Her passing away today is a huge loss to music. I express my condolences and pray that may her soul rest in peace."

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

The legendary singer, 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani. She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites. The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day.

A Monumental Legacy in Indian Music

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music.

From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Awards and Recognition

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)