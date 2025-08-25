Sachin Tendulkar confirmed his son Arjun's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, marking a new phase in Arjun's life. The private ceremony celebrated the long-standing relationship between the two families.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar broke the silence on his son, Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok. As per the report by India Today, Arjun Tendulkar took a next step in his life by getting engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, who is the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai.

The engagement ceremony of Tendulkar junior and Saaniya took place in a private setting, keeping the celebrations intimate and out of the media's attention. Neither of the family members, Tendulkar’s clan nor Chandhok’s, shared official statements or photos with the media, maintaining the privacy of the engagement celebrations.

The venue of the ceremony was not revealed as well, in keeping with both families’ wish to celebrate the occasion privately, away from the public eye. It was reported that Saaniya Chandhok’s family has been close to the Tendulkars, and the engagement between Arjun and Saaniya has marked a continuation of a long-standing friendship and relationship between the two families.

‘Very excited for the new phase in his life’

Even after several reports of the engagement between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, there has been no official announcement from either of the families, remained tight-lipped about the details of the ceremony and future wedding plans. Since the Tendulkar family did not release any official statement, many sensed the reports could be true.

However, Sachin Tendulkar has finally put an end to the reports of his son’s engagement. During the Question and Answer session on Reddit, where he has been roped in as brand ambassador of the platform, a user asked Tendulkar, ‘Did Arjun really get engaged??’

In response to the query, the batting legend confirmed that his son got engaged, clearing weeks of speculation and putting to rest any doubts surrounding the reports.

“Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life,” Tendukar replied.

Saaniya Chandhok comes from a prominent business family, with his grandfather, Ravi Ghai, a well-known businessman and chairman of Graviss Group, which owns the InterContinental hotel and the ice-cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

However, Saaniya has maintained a low profile throughout her life, focusing on entrepreneurial ventures, animal welfare initiatives, and keeping her personal life private. According to official records of the Indian Government (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Chandok is mentioned as ‘Designated Partner and Director’ at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, which is based in Mumbai.

Arjun Tendulkar’s career

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar has been representing Goa in domestic cricket since 2022 after leaving his home state team, Mumbai, following the 2020/21 season. Tendulkar scored a century in his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan in December 2022, a similar feat achieved by his father and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Unlike his father, Tendulkar opted to become an all-rounder, with his bowling style as left-arm medium pace and batting as a left-handed hitter, carving his own identity in Indian cricket. In first-class cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has amassed 532 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 23.13, and picked 37 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 33.51 and an economy rate of 3.31.

In his IPL career, Arjun Tendulkar has played five matches for the Mumbai Indians and picked three wickets.