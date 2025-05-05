English

Anshula Kapoor's lehenga

Anshula Kapoor's lehenga looks are perfect for inspiration.
lifestyle May 05 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram
Anshula Kapoor stuns as a fashionista

Anshula Kapoor, stuns as a fashionista. Her lehenga looks are perfect to recreate for a classy vibe, especially if you’ve gone from fat to fit.

Image credits: Instagram
Indo-Western lehenga look

For an Indo-Western lehenga look, try a Banarasi patterned high-waisted lehenga with a contrasting gray oversized elbow-sleeve satin shirt.

Image credits: Instagram
High-waist lehenga

Wear an ivory-shaded high-waist lehenga with Swarovski and zari work, paired with a pearl-work strappy blouse with four-layered shoulder tassels.
Image credits: Instagram
Flared lehenga

If you're curvy and want to conceal weight, choose a printed flared lehenga with a small blouse and a blazer, like Anshula Kapoor.
Image credits: Instagram
Zari work lehenga

Opt for a red-based multi-color floral zari work lehenga with zig-zag stripes, a finely worked blouse, and a shrug-style dupatta.
Image credits: Instagram
Floral print lehenga

Recreate this look with a saree. Anshula wears a beige-based blue and yellow floral print lehenga with a matching full-sleeved blouse and dupatta.
Image credits: Instagram
Red block-printed lehenga

Try this for a wedding: a red block-printed lehenga with a red plain puff-sleeved blouse for a classy look.
Image credits: Instagram

