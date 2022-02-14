  • Facebook
    Arjun Kapoor on dating 48-years-old Malaika Arora: 'It was hell for us for days'

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
     "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more," Arjun Kapoor talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora and more 

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a long time now. Both are going strong with their relationship, sharing lovey-dovey pictures on social media. After much rumours and reports on their affair, the couple finally confirmed their relationship in 2019.
     

    In the latest interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how they have grown as a couple over the years. He also said how Malaika Arora's presence has changed him as a person.

    Arjun said, "The decision to come out and be open about our relationship was not something that was planned," The Bhoot Police actor also said that the relationship with Malaika happened organically. "We allowed things to happen after a certain point when we felt we were solid and steady enough to face all the speculation and all the talk that would come our way because that would be temporary," Arjun added. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Arjun also spoke about how they (Malaika and him) were subjected to unnecessary scrutiny due to their age gap of 12 years. "We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity." Also Read: Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

    Arjun said it was hell for them for many days; Malaika also faced so much because they came out in the open. However, he admires her for giving him and their relationship so much dignity. "Standing by Malaika never felt like it's something special. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do," Arjun said.
     

    Malaika

    Arjun said they are happy that they were the "first of our kind where we showed age is not of any matter when you love someone." Also Read: Shocking, did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know

