    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Amidst the breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor put out a new post with Malaika Arora, quashing the rumours.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
    Arjun Kapoor has reacted to the breakup rumours of him and Malaika Arora with an Instagram post. The actor shared a post from his social media account with a caption that quashed all rumours of them parting ways. On Wednesday morning, rumours about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor breaking up had started doing rounds on social media.

    Later, on Wednesday evening, Arjun Kapoor shared a black and white picture with Malaika Arora. In the caption, he wrote that there is no room for 'shady rumours', quashing all the rumours that had been doing rounds about their breakup since Wednesday morning. The actor further asked everyone to "wish well for people" in his post.

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship with each other for a while now. The two have often been spotted together. In fact, they recently went for a beach vacation as well. Apart from that, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had also attended Arjun’s uncle, Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Party. Malaika had worn a pretty pink saree while Arjun donned a black kurta pyjama for the Diwali party.

    ALSO READ: Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

    In the year 2021, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had made their relationship official. They have several times posted mushy pictures with each other on social media that have made their fans left in awe of them.

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also often been trolled on social media for their relationship. Many raised questions on their age gap but the two actors have time and again shut the trollers.

    The rumours about their breakup started doing rounds after an entertainment portal posted about speculations reading their breakup. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora did not meet for days, reportedly. Meanwhile, Arjun had also reportedly visited his cousin Rhea Kapoor’s residence, which is close to Malaika’s residence, but he did not meet Malaika. A media report also quoted a source saying that Arjun often visits Malaika’s residence when he is around, however, this time when he was close to her place, he did not meet Malaika. Moreover, Arjun and Malaika have not been spotted together for some time now, which added more fuel to the rumours.

    Arjun Kapoor and his sister had recently contracted Covid-19 and were in isolation. Their residence was also sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as per the Covid-19 protocol. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in ‘The Lady Killer’ opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for?

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
