Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been a lot in the news lately, especially for his love life. While speculations about his alleged break-up with Malaika Arora are doing rounds, take a look at the women he was rumoured to be romantically involved with in the past.

Image: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora/Instagram

Fans of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora woke to a surprising rather shocking rumour that the two actors have possible parted aways from each other. The speculations have sent a shock wave among their fandom, clearly. While either of them is yet to clear the air, here are women that Arjun was rumured to be involved with.

Image: Arpita Khan Sharma/Instagram

Arpita Khan Sharma: Salman Khan’s younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma was rumoured to be Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend even before the actor made his debut in the Hindi film industry. Arpita and Arjun had dated for a while but later went separate ways. Arpita Khan Sharma is now happily married to actor Aayush Sharma and has two children with him.

Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha: If rumours are to be believed then Sonakshi Sinha is in a relationship with Bunty Sajdeh, who is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan’s brother, Sohail Khan. At one point in time, Sonakshi was allegedly linked with Arjun Kapoor. The two were reported to be in a relationship for a while. Sonakshi and Arjun have also done a film together, ‘Tevar’. It was during this film that rumours about their relationship had started doing rounds. ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty: Suniel Shetty's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty was also rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two were photographed together after which the rumours started spreading like a wildfire. However, according to media reports, Arjun has once said that Athiya was his sister’s friend and he had known her for long. At present, Athiya is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma: While many may find it surprising but there was a point in time when Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were rumoured to be together. There was never a clarification from either Anushka or Arjun on their relationship rumours, but Arjun’s fondness for Anushka was also visible in one of the episodes of ‘Koffee With Karan’. Anushka is happily married to Virat Kohli; they also celebrated their wedding anniversary last one in December, and their daughter Vamika’s first birthday on Tuesday, January 11.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram