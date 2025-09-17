Arjan Bajwa to Shikhar Dhawan: A Look at Huma Qureshi’s Rumored Relationships
Huma Qureshi is making headlines for her personal life amid rumors of a secret engagement to Rachit Singh. Though she’s remained silent, here’s a look at celebs she's been linked with.
Rachit Singh
Currently, Huma Qureshi's name is being linked with acting coach Rachit Singh. It's said that they are engaged. However, neither Huma nor Rachit has commented on this news.
Anurag Kashyap
Huma Qureshi started her Bollywood career with Anurag Kashyap's film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. According to media reports, they became quite close during the film's shoot. However, they never commented on these reports.
Arjan Bajwa
Huma Qureshi also had a thing for actor Arjan Bajwa. According to reports, they were dating each other, but then they broke up.
Shahid Kapoor
Huma Qureshi's name has also been linked with Shahid Kapoor. However, she never revealed how much truth there was to this news.
Sohail Khan
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan's name is also on this list. It is said that Huma Qureshi was the reason for Sohail's divorce.
Shikhar Dhawan
After this, Huma Qureshi's name was linked with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. However, she dismissed these as just rumors.