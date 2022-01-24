Are Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul getting married in 2022? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty recently talked about daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with her rumoured beau cricketer KL Rahul; here's what he said.



Dotting father Suniel Shetty lashed out at the media report of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting married in 2022. Yes, actor-father Suniel shunned all the reports after reading an article in a leading daily and tweeted about the same.



Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this."

The second wedding was said to be Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty who is also in a relationship with Tania Shroff. Ahan has been open about his connection with Tania Shroff. The two have been together for almost a decade now. Last year, on March's birthday, he called her his ‘favourite person to do everything with’.

Athiya is reportedly dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul for the unversed, and the duo is often spotted together on many occasions. They were also seen sharing pictures on their social media accounts. But none of them has officially confirmed their relationship status till now. Also Read: (Photos) KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's photos that prove they are the adorable and goofy couple