    Are Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul getting married in 2022? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

    First Published Jan 24, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
    Bollywood star Suniel Shetty recently talked about daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with her rumoured beau cricketer KL Rahul; here's what he said.
     

    Dotting father Suniel Shetty lashed out at the media report of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting married in 2022. Yes, actor-father Suniel shunned all the reports after reading an article in a leading daily and tweeted about the same. 
     

    Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this."

    The second wedding was said to be Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty who is also in a relationship with Tania Shroff. Ahan has been open about his connection with Tania Shroff. The two have been together for almost a decade now. Last year, on March's birthday, he called her his ‘favourite person to do everything with’.

    Athiya is reportedly dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul for the unversed, and the duo is often spotted together on many occasions. They were also seen sharing pictures on their social media accounts. But none of them has officially confirmed their relationship status till now. Also Read: (Photos) KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's photos that prove they are the adorable and goofy couple

    Ahan's spokesperson has also called the rumours baseless. In an old interview, Suniel Shetty once talked about his childens' relationships, "I love Ahan's girlfriend, and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn't have a problem with that, and they are happy. We love the kids and the kids they are dating. I love them, and I think more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing." Also Read: Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary

     

