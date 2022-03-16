Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor getting married in Shimla in April? Videographer’s relative leaks details

According to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's fan, the celeb couple are having a Shimla wedding next month in a 5-star resort; read details

The wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has become the most awaited event in Bollywood. Rumours of lovebirds' nuptials have made news in recent years. While the couple has not acknowledged or rejected their marriage rumours, Ranbir made their relationship official on Twitter last year on his birthday.



Many reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry in October this year, and some say it will be in December. Bollywood's most loved couple is currently painting the city red with their mushy-mushy pictures on social media and in public events.



Their fans and admirers have been waiting for them to marry since they first started dating. Now here’s unusual but exciting news for all the Ranbir Alia fans. Recently, a user went to Reddit to reveal some details of Alia and Ranbir's wedding information. ALso Read: Know when and how Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor

Photo Credit – Reddit

According to the user, his uncle has been hired to photograph the high-profile wedding. If these allegations or information are correct, Ranbir and Alia have set April 22-24 as their wedding celebrations. Ranbir and Alia will have chosen Shimla at a luxurious resort as their wedding. It is also said that they had reserved rooms also for the guests.



Commenting on the Reddit post, a user wrote, “I thought ranbir and Alia will get married on 8 th august making it 8 but if this is true. Good for them. This is going to be huge.” Another user said, “I’ve noted both are looking extremely happy lately, so good for them! Hope it’s true after the endless speculation the last few years.” Confirming the same a user wrote, “Guys oberoi hotel wildflower in shimla is SOLD OUT on april 21&22”. (SIC) Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read details

Photo Credit – Reddit