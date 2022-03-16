Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor getting married in Shimla in April? Videographer’s relative leaks details

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    According to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's fan, the celeb couple are having a Shimla wedding next month in a 5-star resort; read details

    The wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has become the most awaited event in Bollywood. Rumours of lovebirds' nuptials have made news in recent years. While the couple has not acknowledged or rejected their marriage rumours, Ranbir made their relationship official on Twitter last year on his birthday.
     

    Many reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry in October this year, and some say it will be in December. Bollywood's most loved couple is currently painting the city red with their mushy-mushy pictures on social media and in public events. 
     

    Their fans and admirers have been waiting for them to marry since they first started dating. Now here’s unusual but exciting news for all the Ranbir Alia fans. Recently, a user went to Reddit to reveal some details of Alia and Ranbir's wedding information. ALso Read: Know when and how Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor

    Photo Credit – Reddit

    According to the user, his uncle has been hired to photograph the high-profile wedding. If these allegations or information are correct, Ranbir and Alia have set April 22-24 as their wedding celebrations. Ranbir and Alia will have chosen Shimla at a luxurious resort as their wedding. It is also said that they had reserved rooms also for the guests.
     

    Commenting on the Reddit post, a user wrote, “I thought ranbir and Alia will get married on 8 th august making it 8 but if this is true. Good for them. This is going to be huge.” Another user said, “I’ve noted both are looking extremely happy lately, so good for them! Hope it’s true after the endless speculation the last few years.” Confirming the same a user wrote, “Guys oberoi hotel wildflower in shimla is SOLD OUT on april 21&22”. (SIC) Also Read:  Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read details

    Photo Credit – Reddit

    A Reddit user called the hotel to check for dates, “Will Check if dates are available in shimla for 22 in 5 star hotel and come back. 
    Edit : Oberoi is a bit sketchy they have 1 room available depending on dates. Orchid shimla is sold out from 20-22. Op said 22 april so i rechecked all are available 5 star. 

    Edit : i f**ked up. So there are two hotel in shimla of oberois i saw the cecil one. The wildflower hall is sold out for 21 & 22 april
    .” (SIC)

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas RCB

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf RCB

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice RCB

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice

    Brahmastra Alia Bhatt first look leaves fans stunned RCB

    Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s first look leaves fans stunned, social media flooded with appreciation

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    Recent Stories

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 to be declared at 3 pm; here's how to check-dnm

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 to be declared at 3 pm; here’s how to check

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas RCB

    Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

    When Dulquer Salmaan tried to get dad Mammootty out of the house RCB

    When Dulquer Salmaan tried to get dad Mammootty out of the house

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf RCB

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts RCB

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon