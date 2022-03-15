Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know when and how Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor

    First Published Mar 15, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Birthday girl Alia Bhatt once revealed the first time Ranbir Kapoor stole her heart

    Today, March 15, Alia Bhatt turns 29, and we can't wait to see her walking down the aisle to marry her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview long back, Alia had revealed the first time Ranbir Kapoor stole her heart.
     

    Since day one, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance was in the limelight. Both have seen painting the town red with their PDA. The duo has publicly expressed their feelings for one another. They had discussed their wedding arrangements and would have married, but the Covid 19 pandemic forced them to postpone their big day.
     

    On Alia Bhatt's birthday, let us take a walk down memory lane when the actress had told the media about her relationship with Ranbir and how he stole her heart. 
     

    In an old interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had named Ranbir her celebrity crush. Alia also revealed that she had been enchanted by Ranbir ever since she met him when she was 11. "I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I have had a crush on him. And then he came in Saawariya, and I had already seen him," Alia had said. 
     

    When Anushka Sharma asked her if she used to have Ranbir's posters in her room, she had replied, "No, but I used to stare at his pictures."
     

    Alia, unlike in the past, is not bashful about discussing her lover. She has flaunted her love-relationship with Ranbir on social media and in media appearances. When asked about her marriage intentions, she said that she is already married to Ranbir in her thoughts. She also admitted to being genuinely in love with Ranbir, whom she looks up to and feels at ease with.

    Alia recently referred to Ranbir as her "favourite lover ever" after he was seen imitating her famous stance from the forthcoming flick Gangubai Kathiawadi. She uploaded a photo on her Instagram story shared by one of her fan clubs. It showed Ranbir and Alia in two distinct images executing a namaste position with their backs to the camera. She captioned the photo, "Best Boyfriend Ever." 
     

    The couple has also invested in a property together, and the two are working towards building their love nest. According to the latest news, Alia and Ranbir are finally getting married in October. Also Read:  Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read details

