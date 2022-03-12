Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read deeds

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Wedding bells are to be heard clear now for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Yes, the couple is not getting hitched in December 2022, but in October 2022.

    Bollywood's most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married in October this year. This is probably the 100th time you've heard that Ranbir and Alia are getting married. 

    But now, according to the latest info, their wedding that was said will be on December 2022 will now be held two months before.
     

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently painting the city red with their mushy-mushy pictures, In the photos, they looked entirely over heels in love. Their fans and admirers have been waiting for them to marry since they first started dating.
     

    According to TOI, a close source to the couple has revealed some details about the wedding. "One truly doesn't know why the dates are swinging back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married."
     

    "The refurbishment of Krishna Raj, their house in Mumbai's Pali Hill, is far from finished; it may take at least 18 months more from now for it to be complete in all respects for one to move in and settle down," source quoted by ETimes.

    It was news to be believed then before the reports said that Ranbir and Alia would choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, as it is their favourite place. 

