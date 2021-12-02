Arbaaz Khan once talked about ex-wife Malaika Arora's SEXY looks, revealing dresses; read deets

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated in 2017 after being married for 19 years. We got hold of one of Khan's old interviews where he talked about his ex-wife's dressing style.

Malaika Arora, who is allegedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor was once married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got separated in 2017.



During public appearances, parties and events, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's relationship and equation would make their fans gush and give many couple goals. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were one of the hottest couples in Bollywood, but after their divorce, the two remain on cordial terms and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on with their personal lives. Malaika is with Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz is with Italian model Giorgia Adriani. According to reports, Arhaan shares a friendly bond with both Malaika's boyfriend Arjun and Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia.

In an old interview, Arbaaz Khan was asked about his opinions on Malaika Arora's sexy dressing style. In Sajid Khan's chat show when he asked Arbaaz about his then-wife dressing sense by saying, Malla is very fashionable and often likes to wear glamorous and skimpy clothes, so people often ask if Arbaaz has ever felt bad noticing this? Also Read: Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this