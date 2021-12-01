  • Facebook
    Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 12:53 PM IST
    Bollywood's lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor calling it quits? Here is what the report suggests

    Wedding-wedding everywhere many celebs this winter season. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are having a grand wedding on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, and they have been very hush-hush about the whole thing like they were about their relationship. 
     

    On the other hand, many reports suggest that another popular celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have part ways. Yes, reports are there that Arjun and Malaika will not celebrate Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 together. And many speculations were there that the couple has decided to go on separate ways as all is not well between them. 

    But all are just speculations and rumours; both Malaika and Arjun are reportedly still together and madly in love. Because of work commitments, Arjun will be out of the city and busy working; hence he might not see in Christmas or New Year parties with his lady love. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside)

    Arjun is currently busy filming Kuttey. Last month we saw Arjun and Malaika indulging in public PDA during the Diwali party at Anil Kapoor's house. They are often seen in online PDAs, too, that are loved by their fans. In fact, Arjun and Malaika are one of the couples who are touted to get married next year. 

    A few weeks ago, Arjun had a splendid Sunday lunch, and the credit goes to Malaika. She made a delicious bowl of Turkish Eggs for her man. Arjun shared the image on his Instagram Story section and wrote, “Turkish Eggs in Bandra Brought to you by chef @malaikaarora"
     

    In 2019 Malaika confirmed her relationship with Arjun. Before that, she married actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and has a son together, Arhaan, pursuing his higher studies in the USA.

