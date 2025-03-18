Why did AR Rahman convert to Islam? Family pressure or something else? DOP Rajiv Menon reveals

Read Full Gallery

Rajiv Menon, the cinematographer, revealed that he was the translator between AR Rahman's family and the fakirs after converting to Islam. He also indicated that the composer was under significant familial pressure.

AR Rahman was born Dilip Kumar in Chennai. Years after his musician father, Shekhar, died, he and his family converted to Islam. In a recent interview with O2 India, cinematographer Rajiv Menon spoke about witnessing Rahman's slow shift to Islam. He also mentioned being a translator when fakirs from Gulbarga visited Rahman's home for the event.

"There was a period when they didn't know Hindi, so I would be the translator. I have seen this period of transition and gravitation towards religion and belief. I have seen Rahman deal with immense pressure from within the family, especially with the marriages of his sisters. It was music that helped him brave the storm," explained Menon.

He said, "This [conversion] allowed him to learn about different rhythm structures, middle-eastern minor scales, the clapping and singing together, chorus, etc... Qawwali has that energy, right? Where you sing together and feel the power of god. Qawwalis played a very big role in his musical compositions. The knowledge of Hindustani music and qawwali ensured his music went national. You see, Carnatic songs can’t go national because, even though there are Hindustani influences in its ragas, the Hindustani music doesn’t have any Carnatic ragas." Also Read: Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

AR Rahman recently made headlines after being admitted to the hospital. While initial reports stated he complained of chest trouble, medical officials later clarified that he was dehydrated. The artist was released from the hospital hours after being admitted and is now recovering. AR Rahman is now working on nearly a half-dozen films at various stages of production. Also Read: Ananya Panday’s SKINCARE Selfies Go Viral – Fans Love Her Glow!

