Why did AR Rahman convert to Islam? Family pressure or something else? DOP Rajiv Menon reveals

Rajiv Menon, the cinematographer, revealed that he was the translator between AR Rahman's family and the fakirs after converting to Islam. He also indicated that the composer was under significant familial pressure. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

AR Rahman was born Dilip Kumar in Chennai. Years after his musician father, Shekhar, died, he and his family converted to Islam. In a recent interview with O2 India, cinematographer Rajiv Menon spoke about witnessing Rahman's slow shift to Islam. He also mentioned being a translator when fakirs from Gulbarga visited Rahman's home for the event. 

article_image2

"There was a period when they didn't know Hindi, so I would be the translator. I have seen this period of transition and gravitation towards religion and belief. I have seen Rahman deal with immense pressure from within the family, especially with the marriages of his sisters. It was music that helped him brave the storm," explained Menon.


article_image3

He said, "This [conversion] allowed him to learn about different rhythm structures, middle-eastern minor scales, the clapping and singing together, chorus, etc... Qawwali has that energy, right? Where you sing together and feel the power of god. Qawwalis played a very big role in his musical compositions. The knowledge of Hindustani music and qawwali ensured his music went national. You see, Carnatic songs can’t go national because, even though there are Hindustani influences in its ragas, the Hindustani music doesn’t have any Carnatic ragas." Also Read: Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

article_image4

AR Rahman recently made headlines after being admitted to the hospital. While initial reports stated he complained of chest trouble, medical officials later clarified that he was dehydrated. The artist was released from the hospital hours after being admitted and is now recovering. AR Rahman is now working on nearly a half-dozen films at various stages of production.  Also Read: Ananya Panday’s SKINCARE Selfies Go Viral – Fans Love Her Glow!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Video Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH) RBA

Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Recent Stories

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips shk

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ ddr

BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine NTI

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

UAE Gold Rate on March 18 2025: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon