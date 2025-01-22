Aparna Vinod, Rinil Raj divorce update: Malayalam actress to part ways from husband in just 2years of marriage

Aparna Vinod and Rinil Raj split after two years of marriage. Aparna told supporters it was a tough decision, surprising them. The couple filed for divorce after two years owing to emotional pressure, she added.



Aparna Vinod and Rinil Raj married in 2023 in a private wedding. They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony. After two years of marriage, Malayalam star Aparna Vinod and her spouse Rinil Raj have chosen to separate ways. Fans were surprised by the revelation, as Aparna revealed her side of the tale, describing it as a difficult decision. She stated that they decided to seek divorce after two years of marriage owing to emotional strain in the relationship.

Aparna, who is renowned for her appearances in films like Kohinoor and Sarvopari Palakkaran, spoke out about the divorce, saying, “It wasn’t an easy decision." While she didn’t dive into the details, it’s clear the decision wasn’t taken lightly.

Aparna Vinod stated in her message that she made the decision to break her marriage after careful consideration. She believed that this decision was vital for her own development, and she viewed her marriage as an emotionally difficult time. The actress also expressed gratitude for everyone's support.

“Dear friends & followers, I wanted to share with you that I have recently undergone a significant life change. After much consideration I decided to end my marriage, It wasn’t an easy choice, but I believe it’s the right one for me to grow and heal. My marriage had been an emotionally draining and difficult phase of my life, therefore I closed that chapter in order to move forward. I’m grateful for the love and support I received during this time and is looking forward to embracing the unknown with hope and positivity," her note read.

Aparna Vinod and Rinil Raj married in 2023 in a private, traditional Hindu ceremony. Aparna began her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Njan Ninnodu Koodeyundu, directed by Priyanandan. However, it was Kohinoor that brought her enormous recognition.

