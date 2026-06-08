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Anushka-Virat to Deepika-Ranveer: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Chose Foreign Wedding Destinations
Their love stories began in India, but their weddings took place overseas. From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, these Bollywood stars chose stunning international destinations for their big day.
B'wood Stars who married overseas
From Italy's scenic lakes to intimate ceremonies in the United States, several Bollywood celebrities chose to exchange vows far from India. Here is a look at seven popular stars who opted for stunning overseas destinations for their weddings.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Their private wedding quickly became one of Bollywood's most talked-about events, with dreamy pictures from the picturesque countryside winning hearts across the world.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy in November 2018. The couple celebrated both Konkani and Sindhi traditions, making their destination wedding a memorable affair for fans and family alike.
Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra
Rani Mukerji married filmmaker Aditya Chopra in a closely guarded ceremony in Italy in 2014. The wedding remained highly private, reflecting the couple's preference for staying away from the spotlight during major personal milestones.
Madhuri Dixit & Dr Shriram Nene
Madhuri Dixit married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene in the United States in 1999. The actress later moved abroad for several years before returning to India and resuming her successful entertainment career.
Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag
Former actress Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in a traditional ceremony held in Austria. The cross-cultural wedding attracted attention and marked the beginning of the couple's life together in Europe.
Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, United States, in 2016. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family members before the actress later hosted celebrations for loved ones in India.
John Abraham & Priya Runchal
John Abraham and Priya Runchal reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The actor kept details of the wedding under wraps, surprising many fans when news of his marriage eventually emerged.
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