Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know

If you are a fan of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, then you must know these nine lesser-known facts about the birthday girl who turned 40 today.

Today, November 07, Telugu star Anushka Shetty turned 40-years-old. Anushka is referred to as Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. Anushka has acted in more than 46 movies in the south film industry. The blockbuster Baahubali made her famous in pan-India and gave her the platform to work in any language. On her birthday, let us read some lesser-known facts about the actress.



Anushka Shetty's original name is Sweety Shetty, but filmmaker Puri Jagannath chose to name her Anushka after the Telugu film 'Super' auditions. She came from a very educated family of engineers and doctors.



Anushka is from an ethnic Tulu family and graduated from Bangalore's popular girls college, Mount Carmel. Same college where Deepika Padukone had studied. Anushka studied Bachelor of Computer Applications in Mount Carmel.



Anushka Shetty can speak fluently in Tulu, Kannada, Telugu, English. During Anushka's college days, she met Bharat Thakur (spiritual teacher) for a meditation workshop called Tapasya'. Later she became an instructor. Anushka never imagined modelling or acting as a career.

Anushka Shetty learned acting from Tollywood senior director Kodi Ramakrishna, who made Arundhathi with her. She is now known for popular movies like Nishabdham, Rudramadevi, Bhaagmathie, Baahubali, Billa, Lingaa, Mirchi, Size Zero etc.

Anushka received several awards 3 cine maa awards, Nandi awards, and 3 Filmfare awards and TN State Film Awards. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.



Anushka Shetty is one of the tallest actresses in Tollywood, 5 feet 9 inches. She is straightforward, bubbly and smart. Due to Anushka's such humble nature, she has become one of the most respected female actors in the Telugu film industry.



Anushka loves to write poems in English. The actress has a habit of collecting newspapers related to natural calamities for her scrapbook. For the movie Size Zero, Anushka gained about 20kg to play a role of a fat woman.