    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 8:32 AM IST
    If you are a fan of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, then you must know these nine lesser-known facts about the birthday girl who turned 40 today.

    Today, November 07, Telugu star Anushka Shetty turned 40-years-old. Anushka is referred to as Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. Anushka has acted in more than 46 movies in the south film industry. The blockbuster Baahubali made her famous in pan-India and gave her the platform to work in any language. On her birthday, let us read some lesser-known facts about the actress.
     

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka Shetty's original name is Sweety Shetty, but filmmaker Puri Jagannath chose to name her Anushka after the Telugu film 'Super' auditions. She came from a very educated family of engineers and doctors. Also Read: Did Prabhas stop co-star Anushka Shetty from getting married? Here's the truth
     

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka is from an ethnic Tulu family and graduated from Bangalore's popular girls college, Mount Carmel. Same college where Deepika Padukone had studied. Anushka studied Bachelor of Computer Applications in Mount Carmel.
     

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka Shetty can speak fluently in Tulu, Kannada, Telugu, English. During Anushka's college days, she met Bharat Thakur (spiritual teacher)  for a meditation workshop called Tapasya'. Later she became an instructor. Anushka never imagined modelling or acting as a career. Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna: Here's how 9 South Indian actresses looked in childhood

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka Shetty learned acting from Tollywood senior director Kodi Ramakrishna, who made Arundhathi with her. She is now known for popular movies like  Nishabdham, Rudramadevi, Bhaagmathie, Baahubali, Billa, Lingaa, Mirchi, Size Zero etc. 

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka received several awards 3 cine maa awards, Nandi awards, and 3 Filmfare awards and TN State Film Awards. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.
     

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka Shetty is one of the tallest actresses in Tollywood, 5 feet 9 inches. She is straightforward, bubbly and smart. Due to Anushka's such humble nature, she has become one of the most respected female actors in the Telugu film industry.
     

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka loves to write poems in English. The actress has a habit of collecting newspapers related to natural calamities for her scrapbook. For the movie Size Zero, Anushka gained about 20kg to play a role of a fat woman. Also Read: Anushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Akkineni: Meet 14 highly educated South Indian actresses

    Anushka Shetty turns 40: 9 facts about the birthday girl fans should know RCB

    Anushka's 2018 blockbuster Bhaagamathie was the first female-oriented South Indian movie to gross $1 million at the USA box office. Anushka had enormous solo success with the hit horror film Arundhati.
     

