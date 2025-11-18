Anushka Sharma’s Food Secret Out! Old Video Reveals Her Crush on Jackfruit Curry
An old video of actress Anushka Sharma has gone viral, in which she is talking to Amitabh Bachchan about her eating habits. Anushka revealed that she loves to eat jackfruit curry.
An old video of Anushka Sharma has gone viral. In it, she was seen telling Amitabh Bachchan about her food preferences, specifically which vegetables she likes.
What did Amitabh say to Anushka?
While talking, Amitabh said to Anushka, "I think I'll have to find out from someone else how they tolerate you." It was revealed that Anushka eats a very unusual vegetable.
Anushka Sharma is always in the news for some reason or another. She follows her own diet plan and raises awareness about it on social media.
Which vegetable does Anushka like?
While talking to Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma expressed her opinion. She said that she likes jackfruit not as a fruit, but as a vegetable curry.
Amitabh Bachchan made a face
Video went viral on social media
This video has gone viral on social media. Anushka has been away from Bollywood for about 7 years. She is living in London and taking care of her children.