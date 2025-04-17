Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Mahi tries to trap Aryan; Read on
Anupama discovers Ishani's drug addiction. Mahi attempts to trap Aryan, but Anupama is determined to stop her. Khyati's passion for dance is also revealed. What will happen next?
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 04:30 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Image Credit : Scoial Media
Aryan tries to establish himself in Paragi's life, much to Prem's disapproval.
25
Image Credit : Scoial Media
Anupama learns about Ishani's drug addiction through Raghav and confronts her.
35
Image Credit : Scoial Media
Mahi visits the Kothari house, and Aryan falls for her. Anupama suspects Mahi's intentions.
45
Image Credit : Scoial Media
Mahi tries to sneak into the Kothari house to get revenge on Raahi, using Aryan as a pawn.
55
Image Credit : Scoial Media
Anupama discovers Khyati's love for dance and takes her to her closed dance academy.
Top Stories