Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Raghav creates chaos at Rahi's in-laws home

Entertainment
Currently, the show is depicting that Khyati's truth has come out in front of everyone. In such a situation, everyone scolds Khyati and throws her out of the house
Now, the show will depict that Raghav will go mad with anger and attack Anupamaa. After this, he will fall at her feet and apologize to Anupamaa and tell her about his past
Raghav will show Parag's photos to Anupamaa. In such a situation, she will start asking about their connection. Raghav will also tell Anupamaa the complete truth about Parag
On the other hand, Parag will see Raghav in Anupamaa's house. In such a situation, he will get upset and have an accident. After this, Parag will tell his mother about Raghav
Parag and his mother will be very scared. After this, when Rahi learns this truth, she will turn against Parag. In such a situation, it will be special to see whose side Prem takes
Raghav is Parag's sister's husband, whom he and his mother together sent to jail in a false murder case, and now Anupamaa-Rahi will start working to get justice for Raghav
Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor
YRKKH Spoiler alert: Abhira jealous seeing Armaan, Ruhi together
Sky Force to Chhaava: 7 Biggest Bollywood hits of 2025 opening weekend
Hanumankind Makes History with Groundbreaking Coachella Debut