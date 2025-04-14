Entertainment

Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Raghav creates chaos at Rahi's in-laws home

Khyati's Truth Revealed to Everyone

Currently, the show is depicting that Khyati's truth has come out in front of everyone. In such a situation, everyone scolds Khyati and throws her out of the house

This Person Will Attack Anupamaa

Now, the show will depict that Raghav will go mad with anger and attack Anupamaa. After this, he will fall at her feet and apologize to Anupamaa and tell her about his past

Anupamaa Discovers This Truth

Raghav will show Parag's photos to Anupamaa. In such a situation, she will start asking about their connection. Raghav will also tell Anupamaa the complete truth about Parag

Parag Will Have an Accident Like This

On the other hand, Parag will see Raghav in Anupamaa's house. In such a situation, he will get upset and have an accident. After this, Parag will tell his mother about Raghav

Rahi Will Turn Against Parag

Parag and his mother will be very scared. After this, when Rahi learns this truth, she will turn against Parag. In such a situation, it will be special to see whose side Prem takes

Who is Raghav?

Raghav is Parag's sister's husband, whom he and his mother together sent to jail in a false murder case, and now Anupamaa-Rahi will start working to get justice for Raghav

