    Anupama's Valentine's Day special: Anupama, Anuj Kapadia to spend romantic night, fans gushing

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    In the Monday episode, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia begin their new journey at the former’s place and spend their first night together.

    Anupama is presently ruling our television. The show is doing exceptionally well and topping the BARC ratings every week. Today will be Valentine's Day special episode and it looks like the fans can't wait to see Anupama and Anuj Kapadia together. 
     

    Fans are very excited to see Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry go cuter and more romantic now. The makers have planned to wow the audience with their special #MaAn track in this episode. The episode will also show, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia began their new journey at the former’s place and spent their first night together. 
     

    Anupama and Anuj will be seen indulging in sweet scuffles like a married couple and also took their unsaid, chemistry a notch ahead. The episode begins with Bapuji helping Anupama decide to live with Anuj until he feels better about leaving his business and Mukku behind. Kinjal and Samar also love and care for their mother and push her to be with Anuj as he prepares to launch a new company on Anupama’s birthday.
     

    This irks Vanraj, who looks at their video and gets surprised seeing how happy Anuj is despite losing all his money. Kavya, though tries to mend the disparities with Vanraj and tells him that he can trust her with the duties of the business. 
     

    Anuj feels awkward spending the night at Anupama’s place and thus, he informs her that he will find a hotel room for the night. Anupama persuades him to stay back. The two share their own cute romantic moments that leave the #MaAn fans with butterflies in their stomachs. 
     

