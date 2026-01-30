Lockdown Review: Did Anupama Parameswaran's Film Make You Anxious? Read THIS
Let's dive into the detailed review of 'Lockdown,' directed by A.R. Jeeva and starring Anupama Parameswaran, which hit theaters worldwide today.
Lockdown Review
A.R. Jeeva's 'Lockdown' documents the pandemic's impact. Anupama Parameswaran plays a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy and struggles to get medical aid during lockdown.
The story of the movie Lockdown
The film juggles multiple stories: lost income, stranded workers, and lonely youth. While commendable, this approach leaves each storyline underdeveloped and feeling rushed.
Lockdown Review
Cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel captures the era's loneliness well. However, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph feels disjointed, and the film's pacing is slow in parts.
What are the negatives of the movie Lockdown?
The music is just okay and fails to elevate key scenes. 'Lockdown' honestly tries to capture the period's pain but falls short of being a truly impactful film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.