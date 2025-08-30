Five wild card entries have been introduced together in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, increasing the total number of contestants to 21.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 witnessed its first-ever wild card entry, and not just one, but five new contestants entered the house together. This brings the total number of contestants to 21. Serial actor Jishin Mohan, interviewer Mastani, architect, actress, and model Ved Lakshmi, YouTuber and influencer Praveen, and content creator, food vlogger, and dancer Akash Sabu (Sabumon) are the wild card entries in Season 7.

The existing contestants were called to the living area and asked to approach the main door one by one. Shanavas was the first to go, and Jishin Mohan entered through the door. Similarly, Rene welcomed Mastani, Aneesh welcomed Praveen, Aryan welcomed Sabumon, and Nevin welcomed Ved Lakshmi. The welcoming contestants were responsible for introducing the new contestants to the Bigg Boss house and giving them gifts from the storeroom. Bigg Boss soon gave them a task: to identify the main person involved in groupism, those who pretend not to notice the groupism, and the most boring presence in the house. The responses of the new five in this task were proof of the advantage they had from watching Bigg Boss for four weeks.

It's a fact that these contestants, who enter after watching Bigg Boss for about a month, will naturally have an upper hand in the competition. However, whether this advantage can be used positively in the future depends on the individual. Looking at previous seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, there have been some wild card contestants who initially impressed, but few have maintained that energy throughout. It's also noteworthy that no wild card entry has ever won the title. However, in the unpredictable world of Bigg Boss, it wouldn't be surprising if such an upset happened this time.