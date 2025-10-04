How Anshula Kapoor lost weight: If you think weight loss requires strict hunger strikes or hours of sweating in the gym, think again! Just like Anshula Kapoor, you can transform yourself from fat to fit by making these dietary changes.

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, is reportedly getting married. Amidst this, her weight loss transformation has been making headlines. Anshula has shared some special tips about her weight loss journey. She clarified that it's not just about looks, but a journey of mental health, self-acceptance, and consistency. Anshula believes that weight loss should be about smart choices, not struggle. She explained that her path was different from drastic diets or extreme workouts. She relied on slow, stable, and balanced habits.

Anshula Kapoor's Daily Diet

Breakfast: One egg + one toast + black coffee, half an avocado, sometimes another cup of black coffee.

Lunch: 1–2 ragi rotis, 100–150 grams of boneless chicken, a bowl of vegetables. Or, quinoa or lentil-based pasta with salad or grilled chicken.

Snacks: Fruits + nuts, egg sandwich or vegetable sandwich, protein shake with some nuts. Sometimes, dal thepla or chicken veg kebab.

Dinner: Roasted chicken or tandoori chicken, grilled vegetables, or ragi roti + boneless chicken with Indian-style vegetables.

Post-dinner snack: If hungry late at night, a protein shake or a small protein snack. And sometimes, a small chocolate cake (like a lava cake).

Anshula Kapoor's Workout Routine

Anshula revealed that her workout plan has been consistent. It includes daily Strength Training, Functional Training, and Cardio. This involved Strength training 4 days a week and Cardio for 1–2 days. This fitness program was modified over time to keep challenging her body. Anshula also emphasised that weight loss is not just a physical task; it is a process connected to the mind and soul. She admitted that her mental health was poor, and she rediscovered herself by overcoming therapy, self-criticism, tears, and struggles. She accepted that she has flaws but is still capable.

What Can We Learn from Anshula Kapoor?

If you also want to lose weight, don't take drastic steps; instead, adopt gradual changes. Success comes from a balanced diet and regular exercise. Also, don't ignore your mental health, as being healthy from the inside is crucial. Don't try to achieve too much too quickly.