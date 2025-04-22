- Home
Annaya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday debut details revealed; release date, female lead and more
Bollywood is set to welcome a fresh face as Ahaan Panday, brother of actress Ananya Panday, makes his debut in the upcoming romantic film Saiyaara.
Ahaan Panday's Bollywood Debut:
After a set of star kids made their debut on silver screen and got brutally trolled. Now, Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan Panday is all set to hit the screens with his debut with upcoming romantic film Saiyaara. This film is Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).
Release Date and Female Lead
The much-anticipated film Saiyaara is all set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. Ahaan Panday will be starring opposite Aneet Padda, who plays the female lead. The film marks a significant milestone for both actors as they step into the Bollywood spotlight.
YRF’s Vision for Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday has been under intense training at YRF for several years, personally guided by Aditya Chopra. The production house aims to shape him into a major Bollywood star, following in the footsteps of talents like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.
Expectations and Industry Buzz
With Mohit Suri’s expertise in romance films and YRF’s backing, Saiyaara is expected to be a grand cinematic experience. Fans and industry insiders are eager to see how Ahaan Panday performs in his debut, with many predicting a promising future for the young actor.