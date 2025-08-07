Image Credit : @wingitwithankush/Instagram

Selena Gomez is all set to launch the latest addition to her Rare Beauty line: a brand-new fragrance. To celebrate, the global superstar hosted an exclusive luxury baking class in Los Angeles, bringing together 30 beauty influencers from around the world. Among them was India’s very own Ankush Bahuguna, the only Indian and only male influencer invited to the event.