- Ankush Bahuguna Bakes Tiramisu with Selena Gomez at Rare Beauty Event, Represents India
Ankush Bahuguna joins Selena Gomez at a Rare Beauty baking event in LA, becoming the only Indian and male influencer invited, marking another milestone in his inspiring journey.
Selena Gomez is all set to launch the latest addition to her Rare Beauty line: a brand-new fragrance. To celebrate, the global superstar hosted an exclusive luxury baking class in Los Angeles, bringing together 30 beauty influencers from around the world. Among them was India’s very own Ankush Bahuguna, the only Indian and only male influencer invited to the event.
Ankush, a well-known beauty influencer, content creator, and comedian, called it a “dream come true” as he shared glimpses of the magical experience on Instagram. “Just casually baking tiramisu with Selena Gomez! What is this life!” he wrote, alongside clips of him laughing and baking with the pop icon. The event exuded warmth, creativity, and joy, beautifully aligning with the essence of Rare Beauty’s upcoming Eau de Parfum.
Known for challenging gender norms in beauty, Ankush Bahuguna has carved a unique niche for himself. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, he’s built a loyal community through his makeup tutorials, honest storytelling, and witty charm. A trained architect turned content creator, Ankush took a leap of faith when he left his corporate job to pursue content full-time, a move that’s clearly paying off.
He’s already walked the red carpets of Cannes and the Met Gala, and now, he adds Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty event to his ever-growing list of milestones. In his LA hotel room, gifted by Selena’s team, Ankush showed off goodies from Rare Beauty, Birkenstocks, Ray-Ban, and more, proof of the thoughtful pampering.