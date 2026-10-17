Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life, with fresh reports linking him to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The wedding speculation has also renewed interest in his financial success and the wealth he has accumulated through his career in the entertainment industry.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, which cited Filmibeat, Anirudh's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 50 crore. However, this figure is an unverified media estimate, and the composer has not publicly disclosed his total assets.

Anirudh reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore for composing music and background scores for a film. His earnings are believed to come from film projects, music releases, live performances and brand associations. His growing popularity across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema has further strengthened his position in the Indian music industry.