'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun made her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week, turning showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy. She spoke about her beauty philosophy, saying "none of us is perfect" and that comfort is key to her evolving style.

'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun, who made her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Friday, offered a candid glimpse into her beauty philosophy and evolving personal style in an interview with ANI, saying that “none of us is perfect all the time” and that comfort remains her priority when it comes to dressing up. The actor, who turned showstopper for the Lakme Salon X Anushree Reddy collaboration, walked the runway at New Delhi’s Taj Palace in a powder-blue bridal couture gown from the designer’s fall bridal collection, MAYA. Featuring intricate white embroidery, a sculpted peplum and a dramatic mermaid hem, the ensemble presented a romantic, fairytale-inspired interpretation of bridal fashion.

Speaking to ANI after her much-anticipated runway debut, Sara reflected on how her first appearance at a fashion week aligned with the vision she had imagined for herself. “You know, I always had a picture in my head of what my first time would look like, and very coincidentally, it aligns a lot with how it is today,” she said. Explaining what she liked about the outfit, the actor added, “I was very happy to see this outfit. I really like the silhouette, the structure and the colour. It’s very me; it reflects who I am. So, yeah, I was very happy to see it.”

'None of us is perfect': Sara on her beauty philosophy

Unveiling the secrets about her glowing skin and hair, Sara credited her hairstylist, makeup artist and stylist for helping her achieve her appearance, while acknowledging that looking flawless all the time is not realistic. “First of all, I think a lot of it goes into having my hairstylist, makeup artist and stylist. So, I don’t look this gorgeous all the time, and I’m not always flawless!” she told ANI.

The actor also emphasised the importance of choosing products and following personal care routines that suit individual needs. “I know we stand here and talk about taking care of our hair and beauty, but none of us is perfect all the time. I think that’s what I’m trying to say: everybody should do what’s right for them,” Sara said. She highlighted an individual approach to beauty, encouraging people to focus on their personal needs rather than follow a single routine or standard that everyone must meet.

'Still figuring that out': On evolving personal style

Having earned praise for her portrayal of Yalina Jamali in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, Sara has increasingly found herself in the public eye, with young girls looking up to her for fashion and beauty inspiration. However, despite becoming a style inspiration for many, the actor said she is still discovering and evolving her everyday fashion identity.

Asked about her lifestyle philosophy and the kind of personal style she embraces when stepping out, she told ANI, “I think I’m still figuring that out. I’m very fluid when it comes to dressing up, and usually, comfort is what I look for.” Her response reflected a flexible approach to fashion, with the actor indicating that her preferences continue to evolve rather than being defined by one particular aesthetic.

The Fall Bridal Collection Showcase

Sara served as the showstopper for the Lakme Salon X Anushree Reddy collaboration, presenting a look from the designer’s MAYA fall bridal collection. The powder-blue gown departed from conventional red-and-gold bridal palettes, with its intricate embroidery and dramatic silhouette offering a contemporary interpretation of wedding couture. The showcase took place at New Delhi's Taj Palace, where models walked the runway to live bridal tracks performed by the Nankhathai band, bringing an Indian wedding-inspired atmosphere to the event. (ANI)