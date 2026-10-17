The producers spent a massive budget of Rs 120 crores on Ranabaali. They already recovered around Rs 60 crores through non-theatrical rights. The movie now needs to collect another Rs 60 crores share from theatres. The gross collections must touch the Rs 100 to Rs 120 crore mark. The film recovered only 15 percent of this target so far, which means a share of Rs 10 crores. Vijay saw a massive Rs 39 crore opening for his last movie Kingdom. The current numbers look shocking in comparison. The lack of ticket price hikes and heavy competition from Jailer 2 and Crazy Kalyanam impacted the collections. The film can still march towards victory if the weekend picks up.