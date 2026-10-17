On Moola Nakshatram during Dasara, Goddess Kanaka Durga blessed devotees as Saraswati Devi in Vijayawada. All darshan lines were made free for the massive crowd, with VIP darshans cancelled and extensive security and amenities in place.

On the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram, Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri blessed devotees in the divine form of Sri Saraswati Devi. Moola Nakshatram is considered the birth star of the presiding deity and is regarded as the most significant day of the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities. Adorned in pristine white attire and holding the Veena, Vedas and Akshamala, Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, music and arts, bestowed her blessings upon devotees.

A large number of devotees rushed for darshan on Friday.

Special Arrangements and Crowd Management

To ensure smooth darshan and give top priority to common devotees, all queue lines have been converted into free darshan lines. All protocol, recommendation-based, VIP and Antaralayam darshans have been cancelled for the day.

Devotees were allowed to have darshan from the Mukha Mandapam to maintain continuous flow.

About 5,000 staff and 3,500 police personnel have been deployed, with 450 CCTV cameras monitoring crowd movement through a central Command Control Room.

According to the temple authorities, the devotees in queue lines will be provided with drinking water, buttermilk, milk, biscuits and annaprasadam continuously.

A crowd prediction system based on real-time arrivals at railway and bus stations is being used to regulate queue lines.

Auspicious Rituals Performed

On the occasion of Saraswati Alankaram, special rituals such as Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam, Saraswati Puja and Aksharabhyasam were performed. (ANI)