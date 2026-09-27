A 72-foot clay Ganesh idol in Vijayawada received an eco-friendly immersion. Fire tenders sprayed water on it, letting it dissolve at the installation site to prevent water pollution, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Eco-Friendly Immersion in Vijayawada

A 72-foot clay Ganesh idol was immersed in Vijayawada as part of an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, with organisers opting for a method aimed at reducing pollution in water bodies. Instead of immersing the massive idol in a water body, fire tenders sprayed water over the clay structure at the installation site, allowing it to dissolve naturally.

The initiative was undertaken to promote environmentally conscious celebrations and encourage the use of eco-friendly practices during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The 72-foot idol attracted attention during the celebrations, with devotees participating in the festivities before the eco-friendly immersion process.

Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

In Mumbai and across Maharashtra, large public idols are traditionally taken in elaborate processions to designated immersion points, including Girgaum Chowpatty. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity. The festival is celebrated across India, with homes and temples decorated for the occasion and devotees gathering for prayers and festive celebrations.The concluding Visarjan rituals see large numbers of people gather at immersion points to offer prayers and witness the processions. (ANI)