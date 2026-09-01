Vicky Kaushal shared his appreciation for walking with Alia Bhatt at the Mijwan Fundraiser fashion show. He called the artisans the 'real stars' and thanked Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi for the initiative empowering rural women.

Vicky Kaushal on 'Special' Mijwan Walk

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared his appreciation for actress Alia Bhatt after walking the runway with her at the Mijwan Fundraiser fashion show, calling the experience a special moment while highlighting the cause behind the event.

Sharing pictures from the fashion show on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Walking for something that has always stood for so much more than fashion.” Reflecting on his runway appearance with Alia, Vicky said, “And sharing this walk with @aliaabhatt made it even more special. We have walked the runway as Showstoppers, but the real stars are the girls whose dreams are being given wings.” He also thanked designer Manish Malhotra, actor Shabana Azmi and Namrata Goyal for bringing them together for the initiative. “Thank you Manish, Shabana Ji and Namrata for bringing us together for a cause that continues to make a difference. More power to you guys,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Alia Bhatt Congratulates Mijwan Team

Alia Bhatt also shared her thoughts on being part of the event and congratulated the team behind the initiative. “15 years of Mijwan… what an incredibly powerful and meaningful journey. Congratulations @azmishabana18 @manishmalhotra05 for giving these amazing artisans the platform to showcase their talent and art,” Alia wrote. She further thanked the organisers for including her in the celebration and added, “And @vickykaushal09… always fun when you’re around.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

'Love and War' Co-stars Steal the Spotlight

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were the star showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the 15th-anniversary edition of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion on Saturday in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to share the big screen soon along with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', stole the spotlight with their fun chemistry by commanding the runway in ornate traditional ensembles to celebrate the work of rural women and young artisans from Uttar Pradesh.

Ornate Traditional Ensembles

Alia opted for an ivory embroidered ethnic outfit, featuring a sheer dupatta adorned with delicate white floral embroidery draped over her head, paired with a matching corset blouse and skirt. She completed the look with a statement kundan choker, a matching maang tikka, and traditional wrist accessories.

As for Vicky, the actor opted for a deep royal blue velvet sherwani jacket with heavy white floral zardozi embroidery, worn over a white collar-detailed kurta and tailored white trousers. The duo also walked together as showstoppers for the show.

'Ticket to Bollywood': Celebrating 15 Years of Mijwan

Titled 'Ticket to Bollywood,' the high-profile charity showcase celebrated 15 years of collaboration between Manish Malhotra and the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The NGO is managed by actor Shabana Azmi, and it empowers rural women and young artisans in Uttar Pradesh through traditional chikankari embroidery. (ANI)