Anil Kapoor shares heartfelt wedding anniversary message for wife Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrate 41 years of marriage. Anil shared photos on Instagram with a touching tribute to his wife
| Published : May 19 2025, 01:33 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : instagram
Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor celebrates 41 years of marriage with an emotional tribute to his wife Sunita.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Anil expresses gratitude for Sunita's unwavering support throughout their 52 years together.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Anil thanks Sunita for caring for his mother, especially during his busy career.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Anil wishes his mother were present to celebrate their anniversary and believes she is happy for them.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Anil expresses his deep love for Sunita and looks forward to more years together.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before marrying in 1984.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Anil Kapoor's career began with small roles before his breakthrough in 1983.
Top Stories