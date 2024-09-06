Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Kapoor, Ashwini Vaishnaw among TIME's 100 most influential people in AI 2024

    This article highlights the Indians featured in Time magazine's 2024 'Most Influential People in AI' list, focusing on Anil Kapoor's legal battle against AI misuse and Ashwini Vaishnaw's role in India's semiconductor push.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw are two of the Indians honoured in Time magazine's 2024 "Most Influential People in AI" list. The list, which was made public on September 5, recognises those who are having a major influence on artificial intelligence (AI).

    article_image2

    1. Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been instrumental in India’s push towards semiconductor manufacturing, is highlighted for his vision of turning India into one of the top five nations for semiconductor production in the next five years.

    According to Time, “Under Vaishnaw’s leadership, the country hopes to become one of the top five nations for semiconductor manufacturing — a key component for modern AI systems—within the next five years. Construction has begun on several factories.”

    Vaishnaw, however, has significant difficulties. India's IT industry struggles with a lack of modern manufacturing ecosystems and low private sector R&D spending. Furthermore, the educational system is still changing to generate the trained labour force needed for the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries.

    The magazine also identifies other obstacles, including high import duties, international rivalry, and the substantial infrastructure required to sustain the semiconductor manufacturing industry—particularly the requirements placed on water and electricity supply networks.

    article_image3

    2. Anil Kapoor

    Recognised for his legal battle against AI's unlawful use of his likeness is actor Anil Kapoor. Following his historic court victory in 2023—in which the Delhi High Court issued an order prohibiting 16 organisations from utilising Kapoor's name, voice, appearance, or other distinctive personal characteristics without permission—he is now included on the list. The court's ruling was prompted by the unauthorised use of Kapoor's picture and his catchphrase, "jhakaas," in a number of AI-generated films and emojis.

    The magazine noted, “Bollywood is one of the world’s largest film industries, rolling out more than 1,500 movies every year. But Kapoor’s ruling comes at a time when the industry is grappling with how to regulate the misuse of AI.”

    Bollywood is becoming increasingly concerned about the exploitation of AI, especially in light of the proliferation of deepfake videos starring well-known performers like Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna.

    When artificial intelligence-generated movies of celebrities like Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh appeared and purportedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's 2024 elections, the problem attracted even more attention.

    article_image4

    3. Nandan Nilekani

    The list also included Nandan Nilekani, a well-known player in India's digital infrastructure and co-founder of Infosys. Time featured Nilekani's contributions to digital public infrastructure as well as his efforts in creating India's Aadhaar program, the world's largest biometric identification scheme.

    “Nilekani, the billionaire co-founder of Infosys, has spent fifteen years in and out of government developing digital public infrastructure for the world’s most populous country, earning him nicknames like ‘India’s Bill Gates’,” Time wrote.

    His work on the Aadhaar initiative is thought to be crucial for enhancing benefit systems, lowering fraud, and facilitating bank verification and tax collection.
     

    article_image5

    Notable Indians that are included in the 2024 list include:

    Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead at Proton
    Rohit Prasad, Senior VP and Head Scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon
    Shiv Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Abridge
    Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity

    The list illustrates the wide-ranging impact AI has in a variety of industries, from Silicon Valley to entertainment. Notable names on the list include actor Scarlett Johansson, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, artist Lawrence Lek, AI creator King Willonius, and technology leaders Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check ATG

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmakers? Here's what she said NTI

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker? Here's what she said

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener RBA

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment RBA

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Sources claim CBI finds no evidence of gangrape, says Sanjay Roy acted alone dmn

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Sources claim CBI finds no evidence of gangrape, says Sanjay Roy acted alone

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery RBA

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery

    Nita Ambani looks stunning in red silk saree that comes with a Radha-Krishna embroidery blouse, see pictures RKK

    Nita Ambani looks stunning in red silk saree that comes with a Radha-Krishna embroidery blouse, see pictures

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Famous Ganesh temples to visit in Mumbai NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Famous Ganesh temples to visit in Mumbai

    'A new flavour?': Man shares photo of mold in bun ordered from Burger King, internet reacts; see viral photo shk

    'A new flavour?': Man shares photo of mold in bun ordered from Burger King, internet reacts; see viral photo

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon