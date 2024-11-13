Ananya Panday raises temperature in bikini; shares vacation pictures from Dubai [PHOTOS]

Ananya Panday recently posted a series of beautiful photos on Instagram from her Dubai getaway. Describing the trip as a "Sweet Sweet getaway," she shared beachside pictures in a bikini. She stayed at the luxurious Atlantis, The Royal, and expressed her gratitude to the hotel for its "lovely hospitality"

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos on her Instagram account from her recent trip to Dubai. Calling the vacation a 'Sweet Sweet getaway', Ananya Panday shared stunning photos from the beach in a bikini. She stayed at the luxurious Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai. In her Instagram post she thanked the hotel for the 'lovely hospitality'

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Dubai. Here she is wearing a light beige coloured bodycon dress and slaying her glam look

She stayed at the luxurious Dubai property, The Atlantis Royal. The cost per night for different room types at this property ranges from around ₹1,52,602 for a Seascape King Room to ₹8,75,542 for a Sky Pool Villa Palm View

The scenic view from Ananya's room is to die for! Wearing a turquiose coloured bikini, Ananya Panday is surely throwing some fashion goals

The sun, beach and the golden glow and who can miss, the perfect bikini body - Ananya Panday is making us all feel a bit FOMO! Her BFF Suhana Khan, commented 'Woww bikini bod'

Actress Tara Sutaria also commented, 'The oysters, baked fish and langoustines at Milos there are unreal'

Her parents, Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday also commented with heart emojis. Ananya was last seen the prime video series 'Call Me Bae' and Netflix film 'CTRL'

She is also set to pair up with Lakshya Lalwani for Dharma Productions backed 'Chand Mera Dil' which is expected to be released in 2025

