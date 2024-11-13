Ananya Panday raises temperature in bikini; shares vacation pictures from Dubai [PHOTOS]

Ananya Panday recently posted a series of beautiful photos on Instagram from her Dubai getaway. Describing the trip as a "Sweet Sweet getaway," she shared beachside pictures in a bikini. She stayed at the luxurious Atlantis, The Royal, and expressed her gratitude to the hotel for its "lovely hospitality"

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos on her Instagram account from her recent trip to Dubai. Calling the vacation a 'Sweet Sweet getaway', Ananya Panday shared stunning photos from the beach in a bikini. She stayed at the luxurious Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai. In her Instagram post she thanked the hotel for the 'lovely hospitality'

article_image2

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Dubai. Here she is wearing a light beige coloured bodycon dress and slaying her glam look

article_image3

The Atlantis, Royal

She stayed at the luxurious Dubai property, The Atlantis Royal. The cost per night for different room types at this property ranges from around ₹1,52,602 for a Seascape King Room to ₹8,75,542 for a Sky Pool Villa Palm View

article_image4

Ananya Panday

The scenic view from Ananya's room is to die for! Wearing a turquiose coloured bikini, Ananya Panday is surely throwing some fashion goals

article_image5

Ananya Panday

The sun, beach and the golden glow and who can miss, the perfect bikini body - Ananya Panday is making us all feel a bit FOMO! Her BFF Suhana Khan, commented 'Woww bikini bod'

article_image6

Ananya Panday

Actress Tara Sutaria also commented, 'The oysters, baked fish and langoustines at Milos there are unreal'

article_image7

Ananya Panday

Her parents, Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday also commented with heart emojis. Ananya was last seen the prime video series 'Call Me Bae' and Netflix film 'CTRL'

article_image8

Ananya Panday

She is also set to pair up with Lakshya Lalwani for Dharma Productions backed 'Chand Mera Dil' which is expected to be released in 2025

