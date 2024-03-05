Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding: Katrina to Varun, couples twin in white-silver traditional outfits

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, held their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 01 to 03.

    While the guests were dressed in their best attires, there were a few celebrities who opted for white Indian outfits. 

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a silver embroidered off-white jacket, which he wore with a white kurta, matching pajamas, and black shoes.

    Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was seen twinning with her husband as she donned a white and silver outfit. 

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif was draped in a stunning white saree, while Vicky Kaushal exuded grandeur in a white salwar kameez teamed with a colorful shawl. 

    John Abraham- Priya Runchal

    John Abraham decided to twin with wife  Priya Runchal and donned a white Kurta which he teamed with a Dhoti of the same colour.

    Priya Runchal

    John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered white lehenga ensemble accessorized with a big necklace.

