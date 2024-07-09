Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attend {PHOTOS]
The pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani, Radhika is going on in full swing. The Ambani clan celebrated an extravagant haldi ceremony last night. Check out the pictures from the event
Ambani Haldi
The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika are in full swing. The Ambani family hosted a lavish haldi ceremony last night. Take a look at the photos from the event. Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attended the event
Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani
Akash Ambani held father Mukesh Ambani in a close embrace as they posed for the paps. Akash was decked in bright red kurta with white pants and Mukesh was dressed up in beige kurta
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday donned a peach anarkali suit set with gotapatti work. She looked divine in the outfit as she attended Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani haldi
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor donned a maroon kurta as he attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant last night
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a yellow saree as she attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan chose a multi-colour lehanga as she attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Salman Khan
Salman Khan wore a black kurta as he attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Atlee
'Jawan' director Atlee attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika merchant in a light peach coloured kurta
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday posed together as they attended the haldi ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh smeared in Haldi posed as he attended the ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Antilla in Mumbai
Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani
Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were smeared in Haldi as they attended the haldi function of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant