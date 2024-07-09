Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attend {PHOTOS]

The pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani, Radhika is going on in full swing. The Ambani clan celebrated an extravagant haldi ceremony last night. Check out the pictures from the event

Ambani Haldi

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika are in full swing. The Ambani family hosted a lavish haldi ceremony last night. Take a look at the photos from the event. Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attended the event

Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

Akash Ambani held father Mukesh Ambani in a close embrace as they posed for the paps. Akash was decked in bright red kurta with white pants and Mukesh was dressed up in beige kurta

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday donned a peach anarkali suit set with gotapatti work. She looked divine in the outfit as she attended Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani haldi

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor donned a maroon kurta as he attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant last night

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a yellow saree as she attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan chose a multi-colour lehanga as she attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wore a black kurta as he attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Atlee

'Jawan' director Atlee attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika merchant in a light peach coloured kurta

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday posed together as they attended the haldi ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh smeared in Haldi posed as he attended the ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Antilla in Mumbai

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were smeared in Haldi as they attended the haldi function of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

