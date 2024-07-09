Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attend {PHOTOS]

    The pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani, Radhika is going on in full swing. The Ambani clan celebrated an extravagant haldi ceremony last night. Check out the pictures from the event

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Ambani Haldi

    The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika are in full swing. The Ambani family hosted a lavish haldi ceremony last night. Take a look at the photos from the event. Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh and others attended the event

    article_image2

    Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

    Akash Ambani held father Mukesh Ambani in a close embrace as they posed for the paps. Akash was decked in bright red kurta with white pants and Mukesh was dressed up in beige kurta

    article_image3

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday donned a peach anarkali suit set with gotapatti work. She looked divine in the outfit as she attended Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani haldi

    article_image4

    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor donned a maroon kurta as he attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant last night

    article_image5

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a yellow saree as she attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

    article_image6

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan chose a multi-colour lehanga as she attended the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

    article_image7

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan wore a black kurta as he attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

    article_image8

    Atlee

    'Jawan' director Atlee attended the Haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika merchant in a light peach coloured kurta

    article_image9

    Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

    Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday posed together as they attended the haldi ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

    article_image10

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh smeared in Haldi posed as he attended the ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Antilla in Mumbai

    article_image11

    Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

    Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were smeared in Haldi as they attended the haldi function of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

