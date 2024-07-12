Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant GRAND Wedding: Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Sloka and other Baraatis leave Antilia

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot this evening at the Jio World Centre. Family members, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Shloka, Isha, and Anand Piramal, along with other baraatis, have left for the venue. The first pictures of the groom and the baraatis are out

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anant Ambani is set to wed Radhika Merchant tonight at Jio World Centre. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Sloka, Isha, Anand Piramal and other Baraatis leave for venue. FIRST pictures of groom OUT. Check out first pictures of the Baraatis

    article_image2

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Samsung CEO Hang Jong posed along with the Ambani family as they leave for Jio World Centre for the Wedding

    article_image3

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Akash Ambani, Sloka Ambani Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal pose as they leave for the baraatis

    article_image4

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Ambani family arrived punctually, with Mukesh Ambani joyfully posing with his children and their partners. Shloka donned a rani pink-toned lehenga, Isha chose a soft pink lehenga, Mukesh wore a soft pink sherwani, and Akash looked handsome in a peach-toned sherwani

    article_image5

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Ambani family arrived punctually, with Mukesh Ambani happily posing with his children and their partners. Shloka wore a rani pink lehenga, while Isha opted for soft pink, and Mukesh chose a matching sherwani, with Akash looking dapper in a peach-toned outfit

    article_image6

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Ambani men were spotted leaving their residence in the afternoon, heading to the wedding venue. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, the cars were beautifully adorned with phoolon ki chadar, symbolizing a grand welcome for their bride, Radhika Merchant

    article_image7

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Ambani men were spotted leaving their residence in the afternoon, heading to the wedding venue. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, the cars were beautifully adorned with phoolon ki chadar, symbolizing a grand welcome for their bride, Radhika Merchant

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nowadays audiences are becoming more PAN India than movies says Actor Prakash Raj

    ‘Nowadays, audiences are becoming more Pan-India than movies: Actor Prakash Raj

    Is Akshay Kumar ill Reason he missed did not attend Anant-Radhika wedding vkp

    Is Akshay Kumar not well? Here's why he missed Anant-Radhika's wedding

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding RKK

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list

    Aparna Vastarey passes away Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever vkp

    Aparna Vastarey passes away: Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever

    Recent Stories

    Nowadays audiences are becoming more PAN India than movies says Actor Prakash Raj

    ‘Nowadays, audiences are becoming more Pan-India than movies: Actor Prakash Raj

    Is Akshay Kumar ill Reason he missed did not attend Anant-Radhika wedding vkp

    Is Akshay Kumar not well? Here's why he missed Anant-Radhika's wedding

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding RKK

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' gcw

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon