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Anant Ambani Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in two looks; Ranveer Singh arrives in style (PHOTOS)
Anant Ambani Birthday Photos: Anant Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday on April 10. A grand celebration is happening in Jamnagar. Many big Bollywood names have reached, and now, pictures of Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor are out
Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani's birthday is being celebrated in different parts of the country. People are performing 'gau seva' in some places, while others have organised a feast for elephants. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani has reached Jamnagar with his whole family. Many big names from the business world and Bollywood are also joining the birthday bash of Mukesh Ambani's younger son.
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Vantara Foundation
Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh
Nita Ambani
Bhajan Night
At the bhajan ceremony, Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely graceful and elegant in a traditional outfit. She wore an off-white gota-patti skirt and top and was seen swaying to the bhajans.
Ranveer Singh
Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' star Ranveer Singh was also seen immersed in the bhajans. He was spotted singing along with Nita Ambani. Later, he was seen dancing with Janhvi, completely lost in the devotional atmosphere.
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